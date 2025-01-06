Daily horoscope for Monday: Leo - You’re more energetic than ever

Aries

The moon in your sign strengthens you energetically, boosts enthusiasm and action, and makes your presence dominant. You’re in an initiating energy—this is a great day for personal beginnings, anything that advances you personally and helps you fulfill your goals.

Taurus

You feel an inner strengthening, and the desire to express yourself is strong. However, patience is required for a more suitable timing. Save your new ideas for initiatives and actions later on.

Gemini

You’re socially active and initiating. You have the ability to lead groups and communities and are also dominant in your close surroundings. You have a strong capacity to express yourself and influence others.

Cancer

You’re initiating and active in career matters and recognition. You have the ability to express yourself and lead significant moves that will impact your role. Express yourself fearlessly and stay proactive.

Leo

You are dominant and leading, with strong energy. You express your opinions decisively, honestly, and directly, although there may be a tendency toward loudness. You’re more energetic than ever—it's advisable to channel this energy into sports. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo

You feel an inner strengthening. Emotional energy is intense, and connecting to your desires brings great motivation for action and initiatives. However, it also demands patience and perseverance. Sports can help balance your emotions during these days.

Libra

You’re creative, inspired, and imaginative in your work environment, but be mindful of setting clear boundaries to avoid draining your energy. There may be a tendency toward fatigue with energy fluctuations—listen to your body.

Scorpio

You’re active and initiating in your work environment. Energetic and eager to push forward, you also have a lot of physical energy that can be channeled into sports or action. You feel strengthened and connected to courage in self-expression.

Sagittarius

Your energy levels are high, and you can express your desires directly and honestly. Patience is needed. Your actions can advance you and highlight your skills. These are great days to bring to light anything you want to promote.

Capricorn

You are dominant and leading in matters of home and family. You can express your desires directly and honestly. There may be some tension at home regarding your desires and expression, but you’re still gaining strength.

Aquarius

You are dominant and leading in your close surroundings. Your ability to express yourself is strong with those close to you. Enthusiasm is high, but so is impatience. You’re especially direct and honest these days with those close to you.

Pisces

These are good days for new beginnings and financial initiatives. New opportunities to strengthen yourself financially and boost your independence may arise. Patience will be needed to see results and reap the rewards.