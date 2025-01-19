Weekly horoscope: January 19-25, 2025

The week starts with the Moon in Virgo forming harmonious aspects with Pluto and minor disharmonious aspects with Neptune. From January 20, the Moon moves into Libra, then into Scorpio, and finally reaches Sagittarius on January 25. Here are my recommendations by days:

January 19 (Sunday): The Moon in Virgo creates a need for control and emotional clarity. This is an ideal day for reorganizing the home or finishing unresolved tasks. The aspect with Pluto allows for emotional healing through introspection.

January 20-21 (Monday and Tuesday): The Moon in Libra, in aspects with Pluto and Saturn, emphasizes emotional balance and relationships. This is a period to deepen important dialogues, but it’s advisable to avoid overcommitment, which could lead to frustration.

January 22-24 (Wednesday to Friday): The Moon in Scorpio brings up deep emotions. It’s time to face emotional fears and resolve internal conflicts. The aspect with Venus in Pisces on January 23 emphasizes intimacy and closeness.

January 25 (Saturday): The Moon in Sagittarius brings lightness and joy. Aspects with Mercury and Mars offer an opportunity for open communication and honest emotional expression.

Social Focus:

The Sun moves into Aquarius on January 20, bringing with it energy of innovation and original ideas. Venus in Pisces forms significant aspects with Saturn and Neptune, highlighting compassion, empathy, and strengthening connections. Here are my recommendations by days:

January 20 (Monday): The Sun's move into Aquarius brings energy of renewal and original ideas. The aspect with Pluto emphasizes social changes and the ability to bring original ideas to the table.

January 22 (Wednesday): The Moon in Scorpio forms an aspect with Saturn, requiring emotional and social responsibility. This is a day to be mindful of your words and to be diplomatic.

January 23 (Thursday): Venus in Pisces, in an aspect with the Moon in Scorpio, strengthens romantic bonds. It’s a great day for deep emotional conversations or sharing feelings with a close person.

January 25 (Saturday): The Moon in Sagittarius brings social openness and a desire to experience. It's recommended to initiate a social meeting or go out for a fun shared activity.

Practical Focus:

Mercury in Capricorn provides clarity of thought, careful planning, and persistence. Mars in Cancer emphasizes the need to balance work with personal and family needs. Here are my recommendations by days:

January 19 (Sunday): Mercury in Capricorn, in a harmonious aspect with Jupiter in Gemini, supports organized planning and sound financial decision-making.

January 20 (Monday): Mercury forms an aspect with Saturn in Pisces, bringing mental seriousness and focus. This is a day suitable for strategic decisions.

January 22-23 (Wednesday and Thursday): Mars in Cancer, in aspects with Jupiter and Mars, offers opportunities to complete personal or family projects.

January 25 (Saturday): Mercury in Capricorn, in a positive aspect with Venus in Pisces, highlights the importance of organization, combined with creativity and social understanding.

Summary of My Recommendations:

Emotionally: The days when the Moon is in Scorpio (January 22-24) are an opportunity for deep reflection. Try to dedicate time to journaling, meditation, or sharing feelings with a close person.

Socially: The Sun’s move into Aquarius brings the opportunity for innovation and collaboration. It’s recommended to initiate deep conversations on January 23 and explore new possibilities for cooperation.

Practically: Mercury in Capricorn provides good energy for planning and decision-making. Focus on organization and long-term planning, especially on Sunday and Monday (January 19-20).

Weekly Forecast by Zodiac Signs

Aries:

This week requires you to balance personal progress with social responsibility. The aspect between the Moon and Mercury on January 19 helps clarify important goals, but the aspect with Saturn on January 22 emphasizes the need for caution in relationships with others. The weekend brings excitement and an energy of freedom – the Moon in Sagittarius creates aspects encouraging you to initiate a social gathering or a new project.

Taurus:

The energy this week focuses on professional and personal growth. The harmonious aspect between Venus and Saturn on January 23 brings stability to close relationships, especially in romance. The Moon in Scorpio on January 22 may bring up fears or conflicts, but it’s an opportunity to overcome them and boost your self-confidence. The weekend is a good time to relax and plan strategies for the future.

Gemini:

The week begins with clarity of thought – the aspects of Mercury in Capricorn help you make wise decisions. The Moon in Libra early in the week suits social connections and deep conversations. However, the Moon in Scorpio from January 22-24 requires caution, as it might trigger conflicts. The weekend, with the Moon in Sagittarius, brings a spirit of adventure, so plan to explore new places.

Cancer:

This week focuses on balancing home life with your personal aspirations. The aspect between Mars (your sign) and Jupiter on January 23 brings an opportunity to act from personal and family strength. The Moon in Scorpio emphasizes deep emotions and the desire for intimacy. However, be aware of the energy you invest in others and ensure it’s balanced.

Leo:

The social energy strengthens this week with the Sun's move into Aquarius, the sign opposite yours in the zodiac. Aspects between Venus, Saturn, and Neptune on January 23 highlight the need for sensitivity in romantic relationships. The Moon in Sagittarius at the weekend suits you for creative, fun, and even slightly unexpected activities.

Virgo:

The week starts with the Moon in your sign, giving you a sense of control and focus. Aspects with Pluto early in the week allow you to dive into personal matters and close open circles. The Moon in Scorpio on January 22 may bring minor misunderstandings, but with honest conversations, you can resolve them. The weekend suits home activities or family time.

Libra:

This week requires you to focus on emotional balance. The Moon in your sign early in the week highlights close relationships. Aspects with Saturn on January 22 may present challenges in dealing with others' expectations. With the Moon in Sagittarius on January 25, you can enjoy quality time with friends or a short trip to rejuvenate.

Scorpio:

This is a week of depth and power for you. The Moon in your sign from January 22-24 brings up strong emotions and highlights the need to release fears or old patterns. Venus in Pisces, in an aspect with the Moon on January 23, encourages intimacy and romance. Give space to your feelings and don't be afraid to talk about them with those around you.

Sagittarius:

This week focuses on finding new meaning in your life. The Moon in Sagittarius over the weekend gives you energy for renewal and a desire to broaden your horizons. Mercury in Capricorn early in the week helps you finish practical tasks and plan ahead. Try to find balance between the desire to act and the need to rest and recharge.

Capricorn:

The week is built around action and planning. Mercury in your sign helps you communicate clearly and convey your ideas to others. The Moon in Scorpio on January 22 highlights the need to collaborate with others to advance shared goals. The weekend suits personal focus and rest.

Aquarius:

The Sun's move into your sign on January 20 brings energy of innovation and new beginnings. It’s time to focus on ideas and initiatives you’ve postponed in the past. Aspects with Pluto and Saturn during the week emphasize the importance of inner work and managing relationships wisely. The weekend offers refreshing meetings and social events.

Pisces:

This week highlights intuition and sensitivity. Venus in your sign forms aspects with Saturn and Neptune, giving you a sense of depth in close relationships. The Moon in Scorpio on January 22-23 is suitable for dealing with emotional challenges, while the Moon in Sagittarius over the weekend brings lightness and renewed energy.