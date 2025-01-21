Tuesday's horoscope: Pisces - A tense day in intimate and sexual relationships

Aries

The tensions and imbalance in relationships continue today. There may be anger that you try to beautify, a noticeable need for change, a tendency for arguments and emotional impulsiveness. Try to maintain patience.

Taurus

A day of tension and imbalance in routine and work environment. Avoid conversations and negotiations with superiors, colleagues, or clients, as communication is unbalanced and can be impulsive.

Gemini

A sense of imbalance and emotional tension. You are impulsive, communication is also tense, and there is impatience. You are open and undergoing cognitive changes, releasing beliefs and perceptions, upgrading your life.

Cancer

The atmosphere at home and with family tends toward imbalance. Communication is not calm, and there is tension. Emotional unrest is affecting relationships at home, and there may be an expression of rising anger.

Leo

Relationships with people close to you in your environment are tense and unbalanced. There is a tendency toward impulsiveness and a need for partnership. Communication is unsettled and not reciprocal. Try to maintain balance and calm.

Virgo

Financial matters are on your mind. Impulsive and unbalanced expenses without consideration are expected. It is a less favorable day for collaborations and decisions regarding finances and investments. Patience is required.

Libra

The Moon in your sign with disharmonious angles brings imbalance and tension in relationships and communication. Impulsive reactions, impatience, and internal conflict are likely. There is a noticeable need for deep change.

Scorpio

Heightened internal sensitivity, emotional imbalance, anger, tension, and impulsiveness. There may be a lack of equilibrium, emotional flooding. Expressing emotions creatively will help you regain balance.

Sagittarius

Difficulty in reaching cooperation and balance with others, especially socially. Communication tension, impulsiveness, a tendency to beautify and please others, irritability, and restlessness.

Capricorn

Tense communication and impulsive reactions, sensitivity in career and recognition matters. It is a less favorable day for collaborations and decisions within your role. Try to avoid important negotiations and maintain balance.

Aquarius

The Sun’s conjunction with Pluto in your sign opens days of change and development in all areas of life. This will affect you in the coming years, bringing strength and empowerment into your life.

Pisces

A tense day in intimate and sexual relationships, accompanied by the closure of karmic cycles. Boundaries also come into play, with a sober view of the relationship situation. Try to maintain balance and emotional patience.