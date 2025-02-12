Daily horoscope for Wednesday: Pisces - Try to maintain patience

Aries

The full moon today can enhance your presence and bring drama. Your expression ability is high, making this an important day for people in the spotlight. Everything you do or feel is amplified and becomes significant.

Taurus

The full moon today intensifies drama at home and with family. There may be an emotional climax that creates exaggerated reactions and high emotional turmoil. Unexpected and exaggerated reactions may also occur.

Libra

The full moon strengthens your influence and presence in your immediate surroundings. Emotional turmoil and drama with loved ones are likely. You are open and prone to unexpected and exaggerated reactions in your environment.

Cancer

The full moon may bring increased and exaggerated financial expenses, so keep your rationality. There could be unexpected expenses, and it's important to stay alert and avoid being swept away too much.

Leo

The full moon in your sign on Valentine’s Day strengthens the connection to love and drama in relationships. Connect with self-love and don’t expect everything to come from others. There may be unexpected reactions and emotional turmoil. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo

The full moon today could bring emotional floods and internal drama. You may also feel increased emotional turmoil and unexpected reactions. Tapping into creativity could help balance you emotionally during these days.

Libra

The full moon today influences social matters. You are popular and attract drama and emotional turmoil. Your organizational and management skills are high and noticeable, but there may be a tendency to attract drama towards you.

Scorpio

The full moon affects your status and recognition in your career, possibly creating an increased ability to influence more than ever. Your organizational and management skills are felt as well. There’s a need to control the situation, but it’s also important to listen to your heart and reduce the ego.

Sagittarius

The full moon amplifies drama and presence. Everything is exaggerated and intense. Your opinions tend to influence and create unexpected reactions. Emotional turbulence may occur, and some reactions may be surprising. The energy is strong.

Capricorn

The full moon amplifies internal emotional drama. The need for control increases, with tendencies toward exaggerations and emotional turmoil. Listening to your heart is recommended, instead of your ego and need for control. Organizational skills are needed.

Aquarius

The full moon opposite you brings days of dealing with drama in relationships. The full moon on Valentine’s Day invites you to listen to your heart to give you answers and guidance regarding your relationships and desired decisions. There may be impatience, a need for space, and unexpected reactions.

Pisces

The full moon affects your work environment and your influence there. You are dominant, managerial, and organized, with creativity standing out. There may be unexpected events or reactions, so try to maintain patience.