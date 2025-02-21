What your birth day reveals about your personality

Traditional astrology focuses on the position of the stars at the time of birth, but there is another approach that emphasizes the day of the week on which you were born. This approach claims that each day of the week has a unique energy that influences the personality traits of those born on that day. Here’s what your birth day says about you.

While many people are familiar with the influence of zodiac signs on their personality, there is another aspect of astrology that is often overlooked—the day of the week you were born. According to certain approaches, each of the seven days of the week is ruled by a different planet, which affects the character traits of those born on that day.

This approach has deep historical and cultural roots. As early as ancient civilizations such as the Babylonians and Greeks, people linked specific days to celestial bodies and their influence on humans. Throughout history, many have believed that there is a connection between the time a person is born and their fate and character.

Astrologer Rida Wiggle shared with the NYPost the significance of the days in an astrological context. Were you born on a Sunday? You might have a charismatic and leadership-oriented personality. If you were born on a Monday, you may be a sensitive and emotionally driven person. Each day of the week has its own unique energy that shapes how you navigate the world.

If you’re curious to know what your birth day says about you, keep reading—you may discover surprising insights about yourself and the people around you.

Sunday – Ruled by the Sun

Sunday is ruled by the Sun, the celestial body that symbolizes light, power, and vitality. People born on this day are considered energetic, optimistic, and dominant in presence. They are natural-born leaders who love taking responsibility and standing out. On the other hand, their desire to be the center of attention may make them highly sensitive to criticism. At times, they may appear controlling or narcissistic, but in most cases, it stems from a strong desire to influence and be meaningful in the lives of others.

Monday – Ruled by the Moon

The Moon represents emotion, intuition, and a deep connection to the inner world. Those born on Monday are characterized by exceptional sensitivity, empathy, and a strong bond with their family and close surroundings. They are emotionally driven, highly intuitive, and often pick up on hidden emotions in others. However, they may be vulnerable to mood swings and sometimes feel insecure. In certain situations, they might prefer to distance themselves from people to maintain emotional balance.

Tuesday – Ruled by Mars

Mars, the planet of war and energy, is associated with boldness, courage, and determination. People born on Tuesday have a dynamic, direct personality and are unafraid to face challenges. They tend to be competitive, ambitious, and push forward fearlessly. However, they can sometimes be impatient and react quickly without fully considering the consequences of their actions. They have a constant need for action and thrive when they find a goal that challenges them.

Wednesday – Ruled by Mercury

Mercury, the planet of communication, learning, and mental flexibility, grants those born on Wednesday exceptional verbal ability, persuasion skills, and endless curiosity. They are intelligent, quick thinkers who love to be in constant motion. However, they may be restless and struggle to focus for extended periods. Sometimes, they start many projects but do not complete them all. They thrive in diverse environments that allow them to learn and develop continuously.

Thursday – Ruled by Jupiter

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and abundance, so people born on Thursday possess optimism, charisma, and a broad outlook on life. They have a philosophical perspective, are wise, and tend to see opportunities instead of obstacles. However, their optimism may lead them to take unnecessary risks, and at times, they may be irresponsible. They constantly strive for growth and development, believing that anything is possible with determination.

Friday – Ruled by Venus

Venus, the planet of love and aesthetics, endows those born on Friday with a love for beauty, romance, and harmony. They are drawn to art, music, and aesthetics, seeking pleasure and enriching experiences. They possess great personal charm and can easily attract others. However, they can sometimes be overly influenced by others' opinions or seek external validation for their self-worth.

Saturday – Ruled by Saturn

Saturn, the planet that symbolizes discipline, responsibility, and structure, influences those born on Saturday by giving them a focused, calculated, and serious nature. They value stability, hard work, and long-term planning. They are not quick to take risks and prefer to act cautiously while maintaining a clear framework. However, they may sometimes be too harsh on themselves and others, feeling an overwhelming sense of responsibility.

So, How Does Your Birth Day Influence You?

Although the astrology of weekdays is not an exact science, it offers a fascinating way to understand our personality. You may find an unexpected match to your traits—or you might gain a better understanding of the people around you. Either way, there’s no doubt that each day of the week has its own energy—the question is, how do you choose to use it?