Daily horoscope for Monday: Aries – emotionally intense days

Aries ♈

Emotionally intense days, possible distress and emotional pain rising along with fears, bringing a strong need for emotional control. Try to let go and relax, and try to connect to what makes you happy today despite the emotions that are surfacing.

Taurus ♉

Sensitive and emotionally intense days in relationships, a turning point that could lead to deep change in relationships. Try to let go of expectations and plans. Emotions are extreme and total.

Gemini ♊

Emotionally loaded days in your routine, you might feel stress that can also affect you physically. Try to release and relax control over the situation. Physical activity can help you balance and release.

Cancer ♋

Days with high sensitivity and emotional intensity, a powerful emotional experience might arise, bringing fear and a need for emotional control. Try not to enter a state of control—let go and relax into the emotional experience.

Leo ♌

The home and family atmosphere is intense and charged. A possible emotional turning point that may lead to deep change in family relationships. Try to listen to your heart more than your ego, and let go of control. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo ♍

The atmosphere with your close environment is intense and charged, especially with siblings, cousins, neighbors, etc. The need for emotional control strengthens distance—try to let go and relax, and avoid extreme reactions.

Libra ♎

Financial matters are challenging you these days. A possible turning point that could bring a major change ahead. Listen to your intuition and release fears and control. There is a fear of losing financial control.

Scorpio ♏

The Moon in your sign in a square to Pluto brings emotional intensity, fears, extremism, and emotional totality. Try to release control and relax. Sports or any stress-releasing activity can help.

Sagittarius ♐

Emotionally intense and charged days. Possible emotional floods, fears, emotional extremism. Intuition is especially sharp. Inner listening, meditation, yoga, or anything calming will help you find balance.

Capricorn ♑

High social sensitivity, a tendency toward isolation and selectivity. The need for emotional control is strong—try to relax and release control, and avoid extreme situations. Try not to take on too much.

Aquarius ♒

Charged days in career matters. Your strength is felt, but it's advisable to keep a low profile these days. You’re noticed regardless—let go and release control. Avoid politics and listen to your heart.

Pisces ♓

A tendency toward extreme emotional perspectives. There's a sense of emotional intensity. It’s best not to make decisions today because you're too emotional. Staying in or bathing in a body of water will help balance you emotionally.