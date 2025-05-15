Horoscope for Thursday, 15/5: Virgo – The atmosphere at home is noisy and turbulent

Aries ♈

Energy is high, enthusiasm is peaking. Today it's important to maintain healthy boundaries as there's a tendency for exaggeration and drama. A good day for travel within the country or abroad, and for experiential learning.

Taurus ♉

A tendency for emotional drama and losing perspective. You need to maintain internal boundaries and avoid getting emotionally swept up in extreme situations. There's an ability to clearly see what's going on inside.

Gemini ♊

Exaggerated reactions and drama in relationships. You’re open, and opportunities arise for singles, but it’s important to stay focused and clear about what you want. Filter out what doesn’t suit you.

Cancer ♋

Another good day to take a break from routine obligations. There’s a tendency to lose boundaries and respond in exaggerated or dramatic ways. Watch out for overeating. Physical activity is also great today to channel excess energy.

Leo ♌

A tendency toward drama and exaggeration. You're dominant and hard to ignore. You're active, initiative-taking, and leading important changes in relationships. Performers of all types can find balance today through their work on stage.

Virgo ♍

The atmosphere at home and with family is noisy and turbulent. Energy levels are high, with a tendency toward loudness and drama. Exaggerated reactions and emotional storms are possible, with a tendency to lose perspective.

Libra ♎

You’re open and communicative with those close to you. There's a tendency for exaggerated reactions and drama. Boundary issues with loved ones require attention. A short trip nearby will help you refresh and regain balance.

Scorpio ♏

A day that may bring overspending and large expenses. Maintain boundaries because there's a tendency for exaggeration. Not a great day for financial risks or deals. Try to stay logical with money matters.

Sagittarius ♐

The moon in your sign brings openness, loudness, and exaggerated reactions. Excessive optimism and taking on too much risk may throw you off balance. A joyful experience like a trip or exciting studies can help restore equilibrium.

Capricorn ♑

A tendency for emotional overwhelm, drama, and getting swept away by feelings. Confusion and lack of focus may be present. Meditation, yoga, writing, or any activity that helps concentrate your energy will be beneficial today.

Aquarius ♒

You’re open and socially popular, influenced by your community. Be mindful of your boundaries with others. There’s a tendency for excessive optimism and crossing limits. Exaggerated reactions and drama are also possible.

Pisces ♓

Career matters are on your mind. Publicity and exposure may require organization and order. There’s a need for focus and maintaining boundaries. It’s best to plan ahead and avoid wasting resources or time.