'Let my people go!': NYU students tell 'Moses' they don't support Hamas releasing the hostages

Zach Sage Fox, a comedian and social media influencer, confronted pro-Palestinian protesters at New York University while dressed as Moses from the biblical story of Exodus.

In the story of Exodus, Moses repeatedly goes to Pharaoh and requests that his people be released from slavery in Egypt. Every time Pharaoh refused to release the ancient Hebrews, Egypt was met with a plague with Pharaoh finally agreeing to release the slaves after all the firstborn babies died.

In the video, posted on Tuesday, Fox questioned protesters “Do you think Hamas should release the hostages?” As each protester gave different versions affirming their joint belief that Hamas should not release the 133 hostages that remain in captivity, including a number of women and children, Fox gifted them one of the ten plagues from the story of Exodus.

Plaguing NYU students

Calling the segment the “Let My People Go: The Game Show,” Fox asked the first “contestant” the question above and received the response “I think the Zionist entity…” However, the woman was quickly cut off by Fox who told her that that was the incorrect answer, and handed her fake frogs. People take part in a demonstration in support of Israel outside the Columbia University campus as student protest encampment in support of Palestinians continues, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2024. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

The second and third contestants answered “F*** that dude” and “I’m pro-Palestine.” The pair were met with hail from Fox.

Following this, a woman dressed in a rainbow shirt said that she refused to answer the question. In turn, she was gifted a bottle containing red liquid which Fox referred to as “Water into blood.”

Another contestant said, “I don’t know about that” and an additional one reaffirmed “No, no.”

The final contestants responded to Fox with a question of their own: “Why do you think they took hostages?” To which Fox responded that he thought Hamas took hostages because “They’re a terrorist group that wants to kill Jews, because that’s what they say in their charter.”

Responding to Fox, the contestant countered “But do you think maybe the only thing they have been shown is hostility and violence?”

Fox then questioned how it could be the only thing Hamas were shown if Israel left Gaza in 2005, to which the contestant reluctantly acknowledged they're "not up to date with that history.”

“Moral of the story? Jews have been persecuted for 3000 years," Fox concludes the segment. "We always survive and usually make a holiday out of it. Lets let our people go, back to Israel.”

The video ends with photos of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.