The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Terror-designated NGO and Jewish NGO rally to release PFLP terrorist head

PFLP secretary-general Ahmad Sa’adat was sentenced to 30 years for leading the PFLP and masterminding the assassination of Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 19:01

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 19:31
Palestinians from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) celebrate the decision of the Palestinian Authority's High Court, which ordered the release on Monday their leader Ahmed Sa'adat, out side the court in Gaza Strip June 3, 2002. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah AJ/CRB)
Palestinians from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) celebrate the decision of the Palestinian Authority's High Court, which ordered the release on Monday their leader Ahmed Sa'adat, out side the court in Gaza Strip June 3, 2002.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah AJ/CRB)
A rally calling for the release of Popular Front for Palestine (PFLP) secretary-general Ahmad Sa’adat from an Israeli prison is set to be held in New York City on January 22, and is being organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Samidoun, a Palestinian NGO designated by Israel as a PFLP affiliate.
"Join our collective call for the freedom of Ahmad Sa’adat and all Palestinian prisoners. Take action to escalate the boycott of Israel, end aid and support to Israel, organize for justice in Palestine and resist imperialism and colonialism," Samidoun wrote on a Facebook event page.
The event will be held at the offices of the Arab American Association of New York (AAANY) at 4pm. A similar rally will be held in Vancouver, Canada on the following day. The rallies are part of a week-long campaign led by Samidoun to mark the 20th anniversary of Sa'adat's arrest by the Palestinian Authority. 
"Sa’adat is a leader in the Palestinian prisoners’ movement and the Palestinian national liberation movement and a Palestinian, Arab and international symbol of resistance to Zionism, capitalism, racism, apartheid and colonization,"
Samidoun wrote on the campaign page, "Targeted for his political role and clarity of vision, he remains unsilenced and unbroken, despite the oppression imposed upon him and 4,650 fellow Palestinian political prisoners."
Sa’adat was sentenced in 2006 to 30 years in prison for leading the PFLP and for masterminding the assassination of Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi in 2001. PFLP has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US Department of State since 1997.
"Ahmed Sa'adat has been unjustly imprisoned by the Zionist entity since 2006 for his crime of never renouncing the struggle against imperialist colonial aggression," tweeted Samidoun's New York and New Jersey chapter.
MEMBERS of Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrate in New York in 2015. (Courtesy) (credit: Courtesy)MEMBERS of Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrate in New York in 2015. (Courtesy) (credit: Courtesy)
The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which advocates for the release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, was designated as a part of the PFLP in February 2021.
In January 2020 several credit card companies including Mastercard, Visa and AmEx and online donation platforms including Donorbox, Paypal and Plaid, ceased allowing donations to the NGO through their platform after being presented with evidence of the group's connection to PFLP.
In 2019, Samidoun coordinator and alleged senior PFLP member Khaled Barakat was issued a four-year travel ban by Germany
The issue of NGOs and PFLP affiliation made headlines in October 2021 when Addameer, Al Haq, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC) were classified by Israel as PFLP branches. The move was widely criticized, including the US State Department which demanded more information on the designation. 
JVP's New York chapter and Samidoun will be joined at the rally by Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM).  
WOL is headed in part by Nerdeen Kiswani, who recently expressed support of the attack on a Brooklyn Jew who had been wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with an IDF logo.
PYM has been involved in other events celebrating PFLP members, such as a 9/11 panel in 2021 that featured hijacker Leila Khaled.
JVP — which describes itself as an antizionist, Pro-BDS and left-wing Jewish organization  — also had two chapters that sponsored the 2021 panel with Khaled. 


Tags Terrorism bds pflp Jewish Voice for Peace Anti-Zionism Leila Khaled
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by