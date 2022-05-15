Harvard University law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told 70 alumni at the Harvard Club on Wednesday that The Harvard Crimson must immediately stop using Harvard’s name.

Dershowitz and scores of other Harvard graduates convened an urgent Zoom meeting following the student newspaper’s endorsement of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and the Harvard chapter of the Palestine Solidarity Committee – a Hamas-supporting Harvard student organization.

Dershowitz said, “Harvard is a microcosm of the unprecedented rise of antisemitism spreading across North American university campuses.”

Israeli Harvard alumnus Dan Diker, a Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs researcher and former World Jewish Congress secretary-general, said the Palestine Solidarity Committee and BDS are both jihadi-affiliated organizations. He said they deceptively hide behind advertised principles of justice, equality and peace but call for the elimination of Israel through a chant at Harvard and 225 other university campuses across North America: “From the river to sea Palestine will be free.”

Diker added, “Both BDS and PSC agendas drive an ideological war, seeking the annihilation of sovereign Jews in Israel in the name of human rights.”

Harvard University (credit: CHENSIYUAN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Harvard Club of Israel president Sagi Melamed said, “The Harvard Club of Israel serves as a bridge between the Harvard community and Israel. We care about Israel and also about Harvard. An anti-Zionist and antisemitic campus environment is first and foremost bad for Harvard.”