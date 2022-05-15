The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Dershowitz: ‘The Harvard Crimson’ must immediately stop using Harvard’s name

The Harvard Crimson newspaper endorsed Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) and the Harvard chapter of the Palestine Solidarity Committee.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 15, 2022 17:03
A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University (photo credit: Reuters)
A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University
(photo credit: Reuters)

Harvard University law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told 70 alumni at the Harvard Club on Wednesday that The Harvard Crimson must immediately stop using Harvard’s name.

Dershowitz and scores of other Harvard graduates convened an urgent Zoom meeting following the student newspaper’s endorsement of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and the Harvard chapter of the Palestine Solidarity Committee – a Hamas-supporting Harvard student organization.

Dershowitz said, “Harvard is a microcosm of the unprecedented rise of antisemitism spreading across North American university campuses.”

Israeli Harvard alumnus Dan Diker, a Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs researcher and former World Jewish Congress secretary-general, said the Palestine Solidarity Committee and BDS are both jihadi-affiliated organizations. He said they deceptively hide behind advertised principles of justice, equality and peace but call for the elimination of Israel through a chant at Harvard and 225 other university campuses across North America: “From the river to sea Palestine will be free.”

Diker added, “Both BDS and PSC agendas drive an ideological war, seeking the annihilation of sovereign Jews in Israel in the name of human rights.”

Harvard University (credit: CHENSIYUAN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Harvard University (credit: CHENSIYUAN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Harvard Club of Israel president Sagi Melamed said, “The Harvard Club of Israel serves as a bridge between the Harvard community and Israel. We care about Israel and also about Harvard. An anti-Zionist and antisemitic campus environment is first and foremost bad for Harvard.”



Tags bds Anti-Israel harvard university
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
4

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
5

Putin to hold emergency meeting on suspicious fires across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by