Israel has warned Norway that its decision to label food produced over the pre-1967 lines as settler goods could harm ties between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday night in condemning the move.

“This is a decision that will not contribute to the promotion of Israeli-Palestinian relations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“It will adversely affect the bilateral relations between Israel and Norway and impact the relevance of Norway’s role in the advancement of Israeli-Palestinian relations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Norway’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement about the consumer marking of such products as settler goods on Friday.

It noted in particular that the ruling applied to “wine, olive oil, fruit, vegetables and potatoes.”

The decision, Norway said, is in line with a 2019 ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union that goods produced over the pre-1967 lines and sold in European Union countries must be marked as settlement products.

Given that Norway is not part of the European Union, it is not bound by this legal ruling. But Norway noted that the goods that would be marked are not part of the agreement between Israel and the European Free Trade Association, of which Norway is a part.

In addition, Norway said, the decision was consistent with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Norway clarified that it only recognized Israeli sovereignty within the pre-1967 lines and that east Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Height were occupied territories.