'AIPAC is the antisemitic far right' says Jewish left-wing anti-occupation group

"They are not a Jewish org[anization], nor claim to be one," IfNotNow said of AIPAC. "By working with synagogues and Jewish youth, AIPAC paints the picture that they represent Jews."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 08:39

Updated: AUGUST 26, 2022 08:55
THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was called part of the antisemitic far right and an organization that did not represent Jews, progressive NGO IfNotNow said in a tweet on Thursday in a continued spat over the funding of Democratic candidates.

"AIPAC is the antisemitic far right," wrote IfNotNow. "They are not a Jewish org[anization], nor claim to be one. By working with synagogues and Jewish youth, AIPAC paints the picture that they represent Jews. So long as our community works with AIPAC, they will keep using the confusion to their advantage."

The statement came in response to AIPAC's comments about philanthropist George Soros and his donations to AIPAC's rival political movements.

George Soros vs. AIPAC?

"George Soros has a long history of backing anti-Israel groups," AIPAC said on Wednesday. "Now he’s giving $1 million to help J Street support anti-Israel candidates and attack pro-Israel Democrats. AIPAC works to strengthen pro-Israel mainstream Democrats. J Street & Soros work to undermine them."

In August, AIPAC and J Street received millions of dollars in donations, including from billionaire donors. The AIPAC-affiliated super PAC United Democracy Project received $1 million from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to JTA. 

"AIPAC is the antisemitic far right."

IfNotNow

Democrat primary victories and bitterness 

United Democracy Project spent $26 million during the recent Democratic primaries. According to a Wednesday press statement, it also supported New York district 10 candidate Dan Goldman his primary victory against Yuh-Line Niou.

SENATE MAJORITY Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York), serving at the time as minority leader, speaks at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Niou was described by the United Democracy Project as "an anti-Israel candidate who endorses the BDS campaign against Israel." Niou had made a statement in support of BDS  on July 11, leading to a withdrawn endorsement from Congressman Brian Cunningham and a denunciation by Former NYC mayor Bill De Blasio.

The support of Goldman against Niou infuriated INN and other progressive Jewish organizations.

"AIPAC hid their spending in NY-10 until after polls closed — because 395k in GOP billionaire [dollars] is a shameful assault on progressive voters," INN said late Wednesday. "AIPAC spending should be taboo in the entire Dem party."

IfNotNow's campaign against AIPAC

INN has been engaging in a campaign against AIPAC called #DropAIPAC. The campaign encourages signatories to pledge to cease any interaction with AIPAC representatives, such as meeting with lobbyists or donating to the group.

"AIPAC endorsed 109 insurrectionist Republicans and spent $25 million to defeat candidates supporting Palestinian rights and progressive causes," says the #DropAIPAC campaign, which has 500 signatories.

"Their actions this year aid the right-wing movement threatening our planet and democracy, and should have no place in our community or our politics. AIPAC claims to speak on behalf of the Jewish community but embraces right-wing antisemites, Islamophobes, and white nationalists such as Donald Trump, Christian Zionist John Hagee, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Muslim Ban lawyer Frank Gaffney."

The pledge ends with: "The majority of American Jews disagree with AIPAC's anti-Palestinian racism and recognize that Jewish and Palestinian safety is intertwined. We stand committed to fighting for equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Jews, Israelis, and Palestinians."



