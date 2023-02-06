The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
South African Rugby Union withdraws invitation to Tel Aviv Heat

The Heat was scheduled to play in the Mzansi Challenge on March 24.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 03:23
The Tel Aviv Heat (in blue) has been a success, both on and off the pitch, as it helps reignite the spirit of rugby throughout Israel. (photo credit: TSAHI REIZEL/COURTESY)
(photo credit: TSAHI REIZEL/COURTESY)

The South African Rugby Union said on Friday that it had withdrawn an invitation to Israeli rugby team the Tel Aviv Heat to play in the Mzansi Challenge tournament due to the objections of several stakeholders.

According to the union, the Heat was scheduled to play in the tournament with four other international teams and six teams from South African provinces, but the team was informed that the invitation had been withdrawn.

The Mexican Rhinos were selected to replace the Heat, but this must first be approved by the union's General Council.

Avoiding division?

The Mzansi challenge will take place on March 24, featuring Kenya's Simbas, Namibia's Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, Zimbabwe's Goshawks and Spain's Diables.

The teams from South African provinces participating in the competition include the Boland Kavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, Leopards, Valke and SWD Eagles.

Tel Aviv Heat logo (credit: Courtesy)Tel Aviv Heat logo (credit: Courtesy)

“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel Is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC.”

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union

“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel Is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC,” said SA Rugby President Mark Alexander.



