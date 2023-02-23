An appeal challenging anti-BDS law was rejected by the US Supreme Court on Tuesday, leaving the question of whether boycotts constitute free speech for another day.

Arkansas Times v Waldrip, filed on behalf of the newspaper by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in 2018, centered around a 2017 state law preventing state bodies from contracting or investing with those engaging in the boycott of Israel. The newspaper hadn't signed a contract promising not to boycott Israel, and the outlet believed that it had lost ad revenue.

The ACLU contended that at stake was a first amendment issue, that boycotting was a matter of freedom of speech.

Josh Halpern, whose working paper was cited heavily in briefs favoring the respondents, explained that the ACLU had filed a petition for certiorari, "a request that the Supreme Court take up and review the case on its merits," after lower courts had dismissed the case.

“When a party appeals to an intermediate appellate court, that court’s jurisdiction is mandatory,” said Halpern. "There's no option to decline to exercise review authority. But in the Supreme Court, the parties need to convince the Court to take up the case on the merits."

The Supreme Court declined the request to review the case, which was not technically a decision on its merit, said Halpen. Consequently, the lower the 8th Circuit Court of Appeal's ruling is the only decision that is binding, and only applies to Arkansas, Nebraska and five other states.

"It is a signal that at the very least that the Court didn't feel obligated to intercede, which is a good sign for the states," Halpern noted. "But the Supreme Court grants a small fraction of the cases in which review is sought."

Halpern said that the Supreme Court usually doesn't explain the reason why it denies cases.

While the ACLU and other groups claimed that the anti-BDS laws were inconsistent with constitutional tradition, Halpern's working paper had detailed that such legislation is consistent with historical record.

"There is a long and storied tradition of boycott regulation in this country that traces back to before the founding [of the US]," said Halpern. "State actors have prohibited boycotts or deterred boycotts whose objectives they detest, and they've compelled boycotts whose objectives they support."

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib responded to the Supreme Court's decision in a Wednesday statement, saying "Today, the far right Supreme Court, unfortunately, ignored its own precedent and refused to take up the case to overturn Araknsas's unconstitutional anti-BDS law."

"Our right to boycott is a protected form of speech and dissent," she argued.

Halpern noted that the court relying on tradition to resolve constitutional questions was an ongoing controversial topic in academic circles. There is tension between the school of thought championed by many of the current justices, originalism, which holds that the constitution's meaning is fixed, and the school which believes that practice and historical traditions evolve over time to change the meaning.

The debate around anti-BDS laws is unlikely to abate any time soon.

Several states have anti-BDS laws, and several organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace, J Street, the Council on American Islamic Relations, and Palestine Legal have come out against them. Others, like The American Jewish Committee, Christians United For Israel, Stand With Us and several states have come out in support of the laws.

Halpern noted that Nikki Haley, who recently announced her presidential bid, had signed the first anti-BDS Law in 2015.

"I expect that the groups that are intent on challenging these laws are going to continue to attempt to cultivate plaintiffs, and they're going to continue to attempt to generate litigation around these questions," said Halpern.