The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

CNN journalist urged to delete anti-Israel posts on social media

The CNN journalist in question is Tamara Qiblawi, a Georgetown-educated Lebanon native who has worked for CNN since 2015.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 12:35
The CNN logo stands outside the venue of the second Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate, in the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan, US, July 30, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
The CNN logo stands outside the venue of the second Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate, in the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan, US, July 30, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

A CNN journalist will delete a string of offensive, anti-Israel and pro-terror comments on social media, according to a CNN spokesperson that responded to HonestReporting (HR) - The Jerusalem Post has learned. HR revealed last week that after revealing that the journalist that wrote a slanted April 8th article headlined “Attacks in West Bank, Tel Aviv as tensions remain high following Israeli strikes” initially failed to note that the airstrikes were in response to acts of aggression from terrorist groups in Gaza and Lebanon.

The CNN journalist is Tamara Qiblawi, a Georgetown-educated native of Lebanon, who has done work for CNN since 2015 and currently holds the position of Senior Digital Middle East Producer at the US broadcaster’s London bureau. According to HR, “Qiblawi’s social media history casts doubt on her commitment to CNN’s editorial standards, specifically when it comes to reporting on the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

HR found a Facebook entry dated May 15, 2015, in which Qiblawi described the events surrounding Israel’s founding with the Palestinian term “Nakba,” an Arabic word meaning “catastrophe,” while denouncing the creation of a safe haven for Jews as “mak[ing] way for an ethnoreligious exclusive state.”

She also wrote that Lebanon faced a "ruthless, genocidal onslaught of an Israeli invasion” and wrote of a "desire for resistance to the Zio-Saudi project."

A CNN spokesperson responded to HR on April 11th that "Tamara Qiblawi has a track record of delivering excellent, balanced journalism for CNN on the Middle East and other topics. She has agreed to delete these posts." Qiblawi actually closed down her entire Facebook account and locked her Twitter profile. 

CNN reporter Tamara Qiblawi will be made to delete a string of anti-Israel and pro-terrorism comments from her social media (credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT) CNN reporter Tamara Qiblawi will be made to delete a string of anti-Israel and pro-terrorism comments from her social media (credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)

A short while before she began working with CNN, Qiblawi publicly corresponded with a friend who fantasized about “the end of the Zionist state.” When that friend pictured retiring in “Haifa, the coastal northern metropolis of Palestine [sic]… at the George Habash [PFLP leader] resort, in which European Jewish waiters serve my ever frustrating needs,” Qiblawi responded with “lol,” and liked the comment. 

A surprising response that Qiblawi made in 2015 after the January 2015 terror attack in Paris, which targeted the Charlie Hebdo magazine and later Hyper Cacher, a kosher supermarket, Qiblawi wrote on Facebook that she was “not convinced” that Islamist terrorists perpetrated the massacre, and complained about “the absence of any critical consideration of the parties with a vested interest in framing Muslims.”

She later responded to this discussion that “[O]ur tendency towards conspiracies is not based on some kind of mass paranoid schizophrenia but knowledge of our history with the west,” citing an alleged “campaign to dispossess Palestinians in ’48” as one example of a conspiracy by “the West.”

HonestReporting executive director Gil Hoffman noted that after his organization revealed in November that a CNN producer wrote on social media that he was a proud backer of #Team Hitler and defended Hamas, CNN decided to fire him.

Hoffman said HonestReporting did not call for Qiblawi to be fired but that she should not be permitted to write about Israel due to her bias. "We were disappointed that CNN did not take any disciplinary action at all against a bylined journalist who reports on Israel and openly calls for its destruction," Hoffman said. "Israel is clearly not an issue she can report on objectively. By letting this go without even a slap on the wrist, CNN missed a key opportunity to professionally safeguard its coverage of such sensitive matters."



Tags Terrorism journalism Anti-Israel CNN Anti-Zionism antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port

Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by