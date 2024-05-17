Piers Morgan grills anti-Israel activists on Eurovision boycott ethics

British presenter Piers Morgan held a panel on the ethics of boycotting with comedian James Barr, Israeli writer and activist Hen Mazzig, Novara Media host Michael Walker, and Drag Queen Crystal on his show Uncensored on Monday.

During the debate, Morgan asked the participants to justify why Israel should be banned from Eurovision.

Barr answered, "Israel murdered 33,000 people. They've lost the moral high ground."

Morgan pressed him, asking if October 7 was relevant to this. Barr quickly hit back that October 7 was horrendous, but it does not justify the "murder of 33,000 people."

Turning to Mazzig, Morgan asked the same question. Mazzig pointed out the irony of British people pushing for Israel to be banned due to the number of people killed during the war due to the history of the British Empire. "Have you looked at your history? Have you looked at what your country has done?" he said.

Morgan then asked if Britain's involvement in the Iraq War should have meant it was banned. Barr quickly answered, "Yes," Morgan followed up by asking the panel if they had opposed the Iraq War before realizing everyone there would have been far too young to have an opinion.

Answering his own question, Morgan said, "I opposed the Iraq War as editor of the Daily Mirror, and I don't remember anyone calling for a boycott or banning."

Mazzig focused on the dehumanization of Israelis in Europe, pointing out that a European (Bambi Thug) requested that an Israeli be moved to a different room because they were uncomfortable with their presence. Mazzig asked when the last Europeans were so uncomfortable with the presence of Jews.

"The last time people came with a keffiyeh to a music festival was on October 7, and we know exactly what happened then," Mazzig said.

Is Israel worse than Russia?

When asking Walker for his opinion, he said, "I think there's a stronger case for kicking out Israel than kicking out Russia."

"What!?!" Morgan responded. "Why would you think that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is somehow morally less disagreeable than what Israel's been doing responding to a terror attack?"

"Both are absolutely terrible," Walker quickly answered. When pressed on why Israel's was worse, Walker answered with, "People don't care that much about politics; they don't like to see women and children bombed."

Morgan asked whether Walker was outraged about October 7 and what did he tweet about it?

"Yes," Walker said, "I tweeted very early on that Palestinians have a right to self-defense."

Morgan, confused, asks, "Well, hold on, what did you tweet about the terror attack?"

Walker: "I can't remember."

A small argument ensues between Mazzig and Walker before Morgan asks, "What did you say publicly about the October 7 terror attack?"

"First of all, I said something along the lines of 'Palestinians have a right to resistance.'" Walker said.

"That was your response?" Morgan asked.

Walker demanded to be allowed to finish his sentence and acted as if Morgan's shock was incredulous.

Walker explained that Palestinians have a right to resistance under the UN charter, following that up that what they do not have a right to do is kill civilians and that once that came to light, he condemned it.

Walker also said he thinks that October 7 was a terror attack and that Hamas is a terrorist group, although he said "there are levels of it."

Clearly dismayed, Mazzig said, "The bar is so low that we would accept even that."