Hasan Piker, Crackhead Barney decry Israel on Piers Morgan

Wednesday’s Piers Morgan Uncensored show featured heated arguments between self-declared pro-Israel and pro-Palestine activists, alongside an appearance from Crackhead Barney, who had previously gone viral in a video where she asked actor Alec Baldwin to say ‘free Palestine.’

Piers Morgan was joined by pro-Palestine YouTuber Hasan Piker, AKA HasanAbi, pro-Israel journalist Emily Austin, and Piers Morgan Uncensored contributors Esther Krakue and James Barr.

Hasan, who is a Turkish-American Muslim and the nephew of Cenk Ughur, has gained a high profile from his vociferous advocacy for Palestinians during the current Israel-Hamas war.

Hasan: October 7 was inevitable

During the debate, Piker stated that he is “perfectly comfortable with people chanting about the intifada.” The previous intifadas led to hundreds of deaths of civilians in Israel by suicide bombing and other attacks.

Despite being repeatedly asked whether he condemned or condoned the October 7 attack, he refrained from directly answering the question.

“I think that violent means of maintaining an apartheid is inevitably going to yield violent retaliation,” Piker said.

Morgan probed Piker's arguments, drawing attention to how the latter showed support for violence that fit his agenda but condemned violence that fit the other side.

“Hasan, it does seem that you're very selective about the violence that you support," Morgan said. "When you support it, it's justified. When other people use things in a violent way that you don't support, it's unjustified. Seems like it's all skewed to what Hasan thinks.”

Emily Austin, an outspoken Israel advocate, defended Israel’s case and highlighted the plight of the hostages, who remain in captivity in Gaza. She also showed Hasan a still from the recent hostage video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

In response, Piker told Austin that she was using the hostages as “a political tool to make propaganda” and referred to her Bring Them Home necklace as an IDF dog tag.

He also called Austin a “f****** terrorist” and a “disgusting little monster.”

Piker referred to Israel’s alleged “genocidal intent” against Gazans, whom he claimed were called “human animals” by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The original clip shows Gallant using this phrase to specifically refer to Hamas.

“I'm going to cut off the debate - getting absolutely nowhere,” Morgan finally said.