US flag set afire, call for death to US, Hezbollah flag at NYC protest

The American flag was set on fire to calls for the death of the United States during the worldwide economic blockade protests in New York City on Monday, according to footage published by the Independent journalist going by the handle Luis Documents.

The American flag of a counter-protester was set on fire and had to be put out by nearby police officers, the video uploaded to X showed.

A Zionist protester got his American flag lit on fire. Officers quickly put it out but a bit of the flames caught on the person shirt, a Palestine protester quickly put it out. The Zionist later asks for footage on who did it and to arrest them but no one witnessed the person. pic.twitter.com/OfK0tktehR — Luis.Documents (@mfsgottenshook) April 15, 2024

Moments after the fire was extinguished, a masked man emerged from the crowd to scream, “ Death to America .”

In the background, a protester could be seen carrying a Hezbollah flag. Women and youths carry Hezbollah flags during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon March 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Calling for Intifada

Pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime posted a video on Telegram of demonstrators calling for Intifada as they marched through the city.

“Long live the intifada,” chanted protesters.

Protesters marched on the New York Stock Exchange, Broadway, Barclay’s Center, Borough Hall, and through City Point Mall. In front of Borough Hall, a protest held up a sign of a person with a rifle, with the title “bring the genocide home.”

WOL said that several members were arrested.