Student film boycotted in UK over scenes in Israel

A Goldsmiths University students student short film project was boycotted at the Theatre and Performance school's final degree show in May because of scenes set and filmed in Israel, a student filmmaker told The Jerusalem Post.

Hungarian student Beata Konya's final-year film Threads of Eternity, which features kabbalistic and Hungarian folklore themes and a vision of a previous life in ancient Judea at Mitzpe Ramon, was met with a "silent boycott" at the mid-May Tap Out 2024 festival.

Students had congregated outside the screening of the film, but declined to enter, according to Konya. Some Goldsmiths students told their peers that they did not view the film explicitly because of its filming locale. Other classmates ceased speaking to Konya.

One classmate confronted Konya about her feelings about the war but was uninterested in mourning for those she knew who had been killed and concerned for those who had escaped.

Konya was in touch with university, who held a meeting with a local rabbi on how to move forward with the festival, and released a May 21 statement about tensions. Graffiti in a Goldsmiths University University of London bathroom. (credit: Beata Konya)

"We are very clear to respect freedom of speech and political views, and students and staff will of course have different experiences of issues that concern violence and oppression. TaP is very clear to follow the University's policy that when it comes to a controlled conditions exam, teaching staff already risk-assess and ethics-approve the content of these exams as part of their pedagogic judgement," A Goldsmiths staff member said in a message to the course. "If you believe strongly that you do not like a topic, content or platform of another student's exam, please seek advice as to how you respond. We as a Department need to prioritize the carrying out of all exams in a positive and respectful way. It is not acceptable for any student or groups of students to disrupt another student's exam for any reason. TaP follows the University's policies, and such gestures in a graduating festival could be seen as harassment and bullying under those policies and would be disruptive of another student's exam.:

Konya said that the university likely responded to her situation because they were concerned about her mental health -- She had ended a trip in Israel only days before October 7 and had survived another terrorist attack, she said. Konya had difficulties in the wake of the Hamas-led pogrom.

"When you experience something like that then your whole life changes," said Konya.

Konya was nor surprised by the boycott because of the burgeoning Pro-Palestinian activism at the university, "but it got really bad to the point that I nearly left the school."

Hostile climate on Goldsmiths's campus

There were regular protests, and Konya shared a picture of a vandalized mirror in a school washroom that read "Death 2 Israel, if this makes you feel unsafe then you're a f**king c**t."

Goldsmiths had an active encampment on the campus until late June, but the group swore that they would return.

"Action will continue at Goldsmiths until divestment, until liberation, until return and until justice," Goldsmiths for Palestine said on Instagram on June 28. "Solidarity to all other encampments and occupations for Gaza. Long live the student intifada. Long live the global intifada."

In mid-May the anti-Israel group occupied the Candida and Zac Gertler’s Gallery, renaming it after deceased Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist Walid Daqqah.

Konya said that she never wanted to get involved in politics while at the university, and was saddened by the anger and hatred she had witnessed on campus. She advised that students should reach out to the administration for help, to protect their mental health, and not get into pointless fights.

"At the end of the day we are all one, and with hate we are never going to reach understanding, and it is only with conversations that we can move forward," said Konya.