Antisemites call to boycott James Bond over reported Jewish lead actor

James Bond fans have called to boycott the franchise after the lead role was reportedly offered to Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Using the hashtag #BoycottJamesBond on X, users have highlighted Taylor-Johnson’s Jewish origins and protested the choice. ''MY NAME is Bond, James Bond’: Sean Connery in ‘Goldfinger.’ (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

One prominent account by Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis wrote to her 1.2 million followers, “James Bond has been chosen. Aaron Taylor Johnson. AND he's Jewish.”

An additional user, Sam Parker, said, "It's crazy how much reach they have."

It's crazy how much reach they have.#BoycottJamesBond

One comment on the post read, “Trying to clean up the image of Mossad. Or is James gonna be running an international child sex trafficking ring this time like the real world???”

Taylor-Johnson reportedly granted the role

Last week, a source told The Sun, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are waiting to hear back."

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron will sign his contract in the coming days, and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson reportedly said regarding the role, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."