BDS campaign pressures governments to deny anchorage to ‘suspicious’ ships en route to Israel

The BDS National Committee (BNC) has re-launched a campaign in the past few weeks targeting cargo ships suspected of making their way to Israel. The uniqueness of the campaign, dubbed “Block the Boat,” stems from the international aspect of shipping routes, which entails coordinating actions of anti-Israel activists across several countries, some of which are part of the ship’s route and others in the background of its operation, including the respective flag owners or locations of companies who operate the ship.

The current focus of the campaign is Merchant Vessel Kathrin, which sailed from Vietnam several weeks ago flying a Portuguese flag and which is accused by anti-Israel groups of carrying explosives meant for usage by the IDF. The campaign claimed a first success in late August, alleging that Namibian and Angolan authorities refused to allow it to dock in their ports.

Several organizations joined the campaign along the way. In Portugal, the United Platform for Solidarity with Palestine in Portugal (PUSP) called on activists to demand the Portuguese government to “de-flag” the ship, while groups in Slovenia and Montenegro were also encouraged to pressure their governments to block the ship from setting anchor in their ports or to search it once it docks. Likewise, BDS Malaysia joined the campaign against the MV Kathrin lately, filing a complaint to the local police claiming that the ship’s operator, Ocean 7 Project, has its regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Another prominent promoter of the campaign was UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who also joined the calls to pressure European governments and enforce an arms embargo on Israel, warning that any collaboration with the suspected ship may result in a breach of the genocide convention and other UN resolutions.

A combined maritime front

The campaign is deemed part of a maritime front launched against Israel since the October 7 massacre, which is mirrored by the Houthi regime’s assaults against cargo ships in the Red Sea. Like its Red Sea counterpart, despite the large headlines in media and social media, the actual effectiveness and impact of BNC’s campaign is questionable. Activists from the BDS movement against Israel [File] (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A similar campaign was led by the BNC in May, when German-owned cargo ship Borkum, which flew the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, sparked controversy in Spain after anti-Israel activists and politicians accused it of carrying arms to Israel. The ship, which set sail from the Port of Cartagena, was rumored to be transporting military supplies despite the Spanish government's announcement that its destination was Czechia. Activists from the BDS movement and left-wing Spanish politicians continued to demand an inspection of the ship, citing legal prohibitions against the transit of military material through Spain.

UN Rapporteur Albanese also joined the online campaign back in May, once again urging Spain to enforce an arms embargo on Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. Despite the Spanish government's reassurances, the allegations have led to heightened political tensions and widespread media coverage in Spain. The campaign was also accompanied with photocopies of internal documents allegedly listing the contents and other information regarding the ship, raising questions as for their authenticity, or rather for BNC’s sources.

According to a report from 2019 published by the now defunct Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy, the BDS National Committee (BNC) comprises 28 Palestinian groups, with one of the most prominent of which is the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine (PNIF). This is a coalition of Palestinian factions, including, among others, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – all designated as terrorist groups by multiple countries across the globe.

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry, responsible for combatting the boycotts of Israel and other manifestations of antisemitism, stated: "The issue is recognized and handled by the relevant parties.”