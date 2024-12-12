Police arrest four for stealing, beheading Manchester University Weizmann bust

Four anti-Israel activists were arrested last Thursday for the November theft and defacement of the University of Manchester's busts of chemist and former Israeli president Chaim Weizmann and chemist Harold Baily Dixon, the Greater Manchester Police announced.

Two men and two women between the ages of 20 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of the November 1 aggravated burglary by the Palestine Action vandalism activist group. Another 25-year-old man was arrested on November 8 and was released on bail.

“In Greater Manchester, we have always supported people’s democratic right to peaceful protest and have seen how people can bring their voices together in this way many times across the region, however what we will not tolerate is those intent on committing criminal acts," Detective Chief Inspector Jill Billington said in a statement. “I hope today’s arrests, and our continued efforts to act where incidents have crossed over into criminality, provides our communities with reassurance on how seriously we are taking these and how swiftly we are prepared to deal with them."

The United Kingdom Jewish security organization Community Security Trust thanked law enforcement in a X post.

Palestine Action took credit for the burglary in a November 2 Instagram video showing masked individuals smashing a display at the University of Manchester chemistry facility. Greater Manchester Police arrest suspects in November 1 theft of Chaim Weizmann bust. (credit: Greater Manchester Police)

"Weizmann is now under Palestine Action's control," Palestine Action said alongside a November 4 picture showing the busts dressed in keffiyehs.

In another video, the two busts were vandalized with the words "smash Zionism" painted on them. On November 8, Palestine Action revealed that they had beheaded the bust of Weizmann, declaring the former president "dead" and that "Soon, his Zionist project will be too!"

Arrests made

Greater Manchester police said that Palestine Action had claimed responsibility for a series of significant criminal damage offenses across the region against companies supposedly linked to Israeli defense company Elbit. The incidents had seen buildings sprayed with paint, staff threatened, damage caused to property, and the activists locking themselves onto structures.

"We've so far made 32 arrests linked with 28 targeted incidents across Greater Manchester between 9 October 2023 and 1 November 2024. Nine people have been charged," said Billington. "Many of these incidents have caused upset within communities and impacted people trying to go about their everyday lives."

Two Palestine Action activists were found guilty for two vandalism incidents in the Manchester region, according to the group. From December 2-3, one activist was fined 740 pounds by the Manchester Magistrates Court for unfurling Palestinian flags off the office buildings of Fisher German in November 2023. The same activist and his co-defendant were found guilty of criminal damages in a 2021 incident in a case tried from December 4-6 at the Minshull Street Crown Court, said Palestine Action.

“I walked into court today not guilty and will leave Friday, not guilty, regardless of the judge’s decision," one of the vandals said, according to Palestine Action. "As long as we are shutting down Israeli arms factories and their partners, we will never be guilty.”

Palestine Action has received increased scrutiny for its years of vandalism since Baron Walney John Woodcock's May 21 political violence report.