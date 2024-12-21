Slovenia urges EBU to disqualify Israel from Eurovision 2025 over Gaza war

The management of RTV SLO, Slovenia's national public broadcaster, called on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Friday to disqualify Israel from participating in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest over the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

The contest is set to take place in Basel, Switzerland.

This is not the first time Israel has faced challenges regarding the European song competition.

RTV SLO’s Broadcasting Council passed a resolution addressing Israel’s participation, proposing that “RTV SLO’s board of directors should immediately request the organizers, the European Broadcasting Union, to exclude Israel from the upcoming contest in Basel.”

The council stated that RTV SLO must “keep both the council and the public updated on their efforts.” Protest against Israeli participation in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

The resolution, motivated by the ongoing conflict, is symbolic but could spark a domino effect of similar calls to disqualify Israel. Notably, Slovenia itself has no plans to withdraw if Israel competes.

During the council meeting, more severe measures against Israel were debated but ultimately rejected. These included a proposal to blackout the broadcast during Israel’s performance. A similar stance was once taken by Lebanon’s public broadcaster, which was barred from joining Eurovision after declaring it would not air Israel’s performance.

Israel's odds of winning drop

Meanwhile, in the betting odds, Israel, previously ranked fourth, has recently fallen two places to sixth.

In other Eurovision updates, several countries have already selected their representatives for 2025. Claude, a 21-year-old artist, will represent the Netherlands, Andux will compete for the Czech Republic, Theo Owen will represent Cyprus, and Nina will represent Montenegro. Nina’s selection follows a controversy in which the originally chosen band was disqualified for performing their song at a music festival, violating Eurovision rules.

As for ticket prices, semi-final tickets cost NIS 1,082 for standing sections, with seated tickets in farther sections ranging from NIS 680 to NIS 1,000. For the finals, standing section tickets are priced at NIS 1,400, while seated options range from NIS 880 to NIS 1,300.