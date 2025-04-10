Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted, kicked out of classroom at Colorado University

Pro-Palestinian protesters were kicked out of a Colorado university classroom after entering and disrupting the class last week on Wednesday.

The professor, who teaches Designing for Defense, a class that trains students in building combat tools by working with the US military and intelligence agencies, was teaching his class when the protesters entered. According to a video posted by the Boulder Students for a Democratic Society (BSDS) Instagram page, one of the protesters was forcefully removed from the classroom.

Colorado University statement

The University of Colorado-Boulder sent out a statement saying that the Boulder police are investigating the situation and that it was not an employee or a student who forcefully removed the protester.

"CU Boulder condemns acts of violence and does not tolerate classroom disruptions, both of which violate state law and university policies," the university said in a statement. Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at an encampment in Denver, Colorado, US, May 14, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)

"Our campus has long supported our campus community's right to free expression, so long as those activities are carried out legally and in line with university policy, and do not threaten public safety. The safety of all students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus remains a top priority."