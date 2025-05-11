University of Toronto Faculty Association votes to divest from Israel

The University of Toronto Faculty Association (UTFA) has voted to divest from Israel due to its "illegal occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the association announced on Friday.

The motion - which passed by 52% of the vote - calls on the Ontario University Pension Plan (UPP) to produce a rapid timeline for complete divestment from all direct and indirect holdings in entities that support or sustain Israel's "occupation" and/or which manufacture or distribute arms, ammunition, or munitions of war where "there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may have been used by Israel in Palestine."

It added that all new investments should be screened, and that these divestment commitments should then be incorporated into the university's Investment Exclusion policy.

Motion equates divestment from Israel akin to policy for Russia

The motion claimed that the divestment in Israel should occur in line with the university's current divestment from Russia.

One of the prominent driving groups behind the motion was the UofT Faculty and Librarians for UPP Divestment. It announced that all people who pledged support to the motion were anonymous, due to alleged fears of a "penalty for taking a public anti-war, anti-apartheid or anti-occupation position." The faculty also claimed to be scared of "doxxing," particularly against "Indigenous colleagues, colleagues of colour, junior and precarious colleagues."

The group Canadians for Justice and Peace and the Middle East celebrated the divestment "victory," which it added had a record turnout for the vote.

The move makes UTFA the 20th faculty or academic association to endorse a BDS motion against Israel.

The UPP is Ontario's largest Higher Education pension fund. It has controlled all of UofT's pension funds since 2021. It encompasses faculty and staff at the University of Toronto, Queen’s University, the University of Guelph, and Trent University.