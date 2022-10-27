'Kill the Jews' graffiti, swastika found near Queen's University campus

Graffiti calling to 'kill the Jews' and of a swastika were found in two locations near the campus of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario by two students on Monday.

Nati Pressmann, the local Hillel's Jewish awareness director who found the swastika graffiti, said that the vandalism was done near areas with high student populations.

"Kingston Police have been alerted and the first piece of graffiti has been painted over," said the local Hillel and the Kingston Jewish Council. "Antisemitism is rising and it must be called out."

Lack of response to antisemitism

Pressmann told The Jerusalem Post that she was upset by the lack of response to the violent messages.

"Few clubs at Queen's University have spoken about this incident that directly affected their Jewish peers," said Pressmann. "Nor has the newly elected Mayor of Kingston."

Graffiti at Queen's University. (credit: Nati Pressmann)

Pressmann also told the Post that antisemitism was far from a new phenomenon at Queens.

"Many students have faced antisemitism in individual incidents," she said. "In the beginning of October, a Swastika was vandalized on a common room fridge. I myself have been approached at a party and have a man profess his love for 'a good Nazi' to my face."

Pressmann blasted the faculty for passing a motion opposing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

"The Jews of Queen's University have never backed away from defending their community, andhave always shown bravery in the fight against antisemitism," said Pressmann. "The voices of Jewish studentsshould and must be amplified by those within and outside the Jewish community. We deserve tobe heard."

Antisemitic graffiti in Ontario, Canada

In June, graffiti calling to "shoot a Jew in the head" with a picture of an orthodox Jew and the star of David was discovered near Toronto's York University.

A suspect was arrested by police in July.