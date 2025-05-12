Jordan BDS coordinator arrested by authorities, taken to undisclosed location 

Hamza Khader, the coordinator of the BDS movement in Jordan, was arrested by Jordanian authorities last week and taken to an undisclosed location.

According to the Jordan BDS movement, Khader's May 6 arrest comes amid a national crackdown on BDS activists and on those who support Gaza. Local sources and media referred to him as being "kidnapped."

Khader's social media posts reportedly prompted Jordanian authorities to arrest him under the provisions of the Cybercrime Law. The movement called it a "clear violation of Jordanians’ fundamental rights to freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly."

The movement emphasized that "solidarity with the Palestinian people, rejection of normalization [with Israel], and expressing national positions on regional issues are not acts that threaten security or public order." It then called for Khader's release.

Khader had said in a previous statement, "Our aspirations for the Palestinian cause in Jordan differ from the rest of the world, because for us in Jordan, it is an internal issue."

According to Arab sources, Jordan escalated its crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism and journalism, as well as members of the Muslim Brotherhood, following the October 7 Hamas massacre. Amnesty International's 2024 Jordan report said "thousands of individuals [have been prosecuted] for criticizing the authorities, expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments or participating in peaceful protests."

Journalist Lamis Andoni of The New Arab said, "This is a wider crackdown, not just one targeting the Muslim Brotherhood. Several activists have been arrested in the last few days."

"Hamza was not just from the BDS, he was openly active and posting photos from legal demonstrations. He did not do anything illegal."

Cybercrime Law

The Jordan Labor Party called Khader one of the "most intelligent young politically active members of the BDS movement" and condemned the use of the Cybercrime Law to arrest him.

The Cybercrime Law itself came into effect in 2023, one month before the October 7 attacks. According to Amnesty, hundreds have been charged since its implementation. This includes journalist Hiba Abu Taha, who in June 2024 was sentenced a one year in prison for using social media platforms to “spread false news, or insult or defame a governmental authority or official body.” Abu Taha had previously written an article condemning Jordan’s interception of Iranian missiles aimed at Israel in April 2024.

She was also arrested in 2023 after she wrote a post on social media criticizing Jordanian King Abdallah for normalization with Israel.