The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

German antisemitism commissioner praises verdict against BDS activist

“Monday’s court decision against an activist of the antisemitic BDS movement... is an important success against the violent character of BDS and its supporters."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
AUGUST 10, 2020 22:53
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The commissioner to combat antisemitism in the German state of Hesse, Uwe Becker, lauded last week’s Berlin court decision convicting a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement activist for assault.
“Monday’s court decision against an activist of the antisemitic BDS movement for assaulting people during a presentation by an Israeli survivor of the Holocaust at Humboldt University in Berlin is an important success against the violent character of BDS and its supporters," Becker told The Jerusalem Post.
Becker added that “in two ways, this decision is an important milestone in the fight against Israel-related antisemitism in Germany.
"It unmasks the violent character of the BDS movement, because it shows that even Holocaust survivors are attacked by BDS when they speak out for the Jewish State. So it makes clear that the aim of BDS is not about peaceful protest against political decisions in Israel but the aim is the destruction and delegitimization of the Jewish State by all means.”
He continued that “secondly, this act of violence shows that BDS is not defending freedom of speech but BDS is trying to suppress any other opinion that is not compatible with the political agenda of BDS.
"It makes clear that BDS is lying about their history when they want to present themselves as a Palestinian human rights movement. They are lying about their aims, when they proclaim the borders of 1967 as their major goal, and they are lying about their means when they want to present themselves as a peaceful movement.”
The  Post reported last week on the Monday court decision that anti-Israel extremist Stavit Sinai was found guilty of inflicting violence on people at the talk.
According to reports, she hit the door of the hall ‘wildly’ from the outside, injuring two people. She is required to pay either €450, or  face a prison term of 30 days.
The Post reported in 2017 that three allegedly antisemitic BDS activists – Sinai, Ronnie Barkan and Majed Abusalama – stormed the Humboldt University in Berlin to disrupt a talk titled “Life in Israel – Terror, Bias and the Chances for Peace” by Yesh Atid MK Aliza Lavie and Deborah Weinstein, an Israeli survivor of the Holocaust, now 85 years old.
Berlin’s domestic intelligence agency, which documents threats to the democratic order of the city-state, deemed the conduct of the BDS activists to be antisemitic in its 2018 report. Last year, the Bundestag declared BDS to be an antisemitic movement.
Becker said the court’s decision is an “important signal  that the fight against the antisemitic BDS movement is more and more successful. And it shows, that it is important to unmask BDS and to help society to look behind the curtain of this dirty theater.
We have to come from BDS to promote BIS, Buy from, Invest in and Support the State of Israel.”


Tags germany bds boycott Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by