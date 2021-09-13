The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hundreds of legislators call on UN to stop Israel discrimination

In 2020, the UN General Assembly adopted 17 resolutions against Israel and only six resolutions against six of the other 192 member states for human rights violations.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 11:25
People hold placards during the "Rally for Equal Rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)" in Geneva, March 18, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
People hold placards during the "Rally for Equal Rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)" in Geneva, March 18, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Over 300 lawmakers from Europe and North America called on democracies to end the United Nation's bias against Israel, in a petition published by the AJC Transatlantic Institute on Monday.
"We, 312 lawmakers from both sides of the Atlantic and from across party lines, call on the EU Member States and fellow democracies to help end the systematic discrimination of Israel at the UN," the letter states.
In 2020, the UN General Assembly adopted 17 resolutions against Israel and only six resolutions against six of the other 192 member states for human rights violations, and 21% of the UN Human Rights Council's resolutions focus solely on Israel, which is the only country with a permanent agenda item, the letter points out. Israel was also the only country rapped for alleged violations of women's rights by the UN Economic and Social Council.
"Within the context of rising global antisemitism, the relentless, disproportionate, and ritualistic condemnation of the world’s only Jewish state at the UN is particularly dangerous and must finally end," the letter states. "Israel deserves attention and scrutiny, as does every other nation. But it also merits equal treatment – nothing more, nothing less."
The 312 parliamentarians called on EU member states and other democracies to vote against the excessive anti-Israel resolutions in the GA and other UN organs, try to abolish the UNHRC permanent agenda item against Israel, and work on dissolving discriminatory UN committees and programs specifically formed against Israel.
UN HIGH COMMISSIONER for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet makes a speech at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February. (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)UN HIGH COMMISSIONER for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet makes a speech at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, in February. (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
The letter was signed by lawmakers from a range of parties in the US, Israel, Canada, UK, Norway and Switzerland, as well as EU member states Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Several Greek cabinet ministers are among the signatories.
The AJC's Brussels-based Transatlantic Institute promotes US-EU-Israel relations by engaging European decision-makers in EU institutions, NATO, and the civil sector.


Tags Israel United Nations Anti-Israel
