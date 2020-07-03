Jewish org. condemns BDS cries at Black lives Matter march

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) called on elected officials and African-American leaders to condemn the link between the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement after protesters cried anti-Israel chants.

During the BLM-BDS march, which took place in Washington, DC, protesters shouted phrases such as "Israel, we know you murder children too."

The march was one of many across the United States held in accordance with the Palestinian Authority's call for a " Day of Rage " to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's annexation plan, which would extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank. Shouts against Netanyahu could also be heard during the protests.

In light of the occurrence, the NCYI called on officials to condemn the matter, which is not the first of its kind. Many reports have been made documenting antisemitic and/or anti-Israel acts of violence that have occurred in connection with the recent BLM and police brutality protests that have taken hold both in the United States and globally.

“While we absolutely agree that the issue of race in America is something that must be duly addressed on a national level, it is sickening to see that the Black Lives Matter movement has been co-opted by people who wear their antisemitic beliefs on their sleeves,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss.

“Whether it is yelling antisemitic comments during a march in our nation’s capital or vandalizing and defacing synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles with antisemitic messages during a protest, these blatant expressions of bigotry are intolerable and must end," he continued. "By poisoning protests with anti-Israel declarations and antisemitic remarks, some of the individuals who so desperately seek justice and an end to racism are themselves engaging in abhorrent and hypocritical behavior that fans the flames of bigotry and hate.

“Ever since it issued a platform in 2016 which described Israel as an ‘apartheid state’ that commits ‘genocide,’ the Black Lives Matter movement has regrettably become intertwined with anti-Semitic tendencies, which detracts from their underlying mission,” Weiss added.

“We call on elected officials from both parties, including our presidential candidates, as well as leaders in the African-American community, to publicly denounce the antisemitism being spewed by individuals who are operating under the guise of the Black Lives Matter movement. It needs to be made abundantly clear that hate of any kind has no place in our society, whether it is race-based prejudice or antisemitism," he finished.