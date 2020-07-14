Missouri joins 31 other states in passing anti-BDS legislation

Missouri became the 32nd state to pass anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) legislation on Monday when Governor Mike Parson signed into law a bill that prohibits the state from contracting with companies that boycott Israel. Under the Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act, Missouri state and its political subdivisions are now prohibited into contracting with a company unless the contract includes a written certification that the company is not currently engaged in, and agrees for the duration of the contract not to engage in, a boycott of goods or services from the State of Israel or any company, or person or entity, doing business with or in the State of Israel. The legislation does not apply to contracts of less than $100,000, nor does it apply to companies with fewer than 10 employees. “This law is about trade not politics, and it has the potential to create jobs and economic growth for Missourians, Palestinians and Israelis,” said American Jewish Committee (AJC) St. Louis Director Nancy Lisker in a press release. “We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Parson and for the dogged determination of its lead sponsors, Senator Dr. Bob Onder and Representative Holly Rehder, for championing this important legislation.”The state’s Senate passed the bill by 28-1 on April 30, and the state's House of Representatives concurred in May, voting 95-40 in its favor. The law also drew applause from Christians United for Israel (CUFI) chairman Pastor John Hagee, who said in a statement that the legislation made it "clear that Missouri will not be party to the economic warfare waged by Israel’s detractors. "Missourians can now rest assured that their tax dollars will not be used in furtherance of the antisemitic movement to boycott, divest from and sanction (BDS) Israel," he said, adding: “Even where it masquerades as anti-Zionism we will continue to roll back the anti-Semitic tide that is sweeping across the country.”Other states to have already passed anti-BDS legislation include Florida, New York, New Jersey, California and Texas.