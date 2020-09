A 30-year-old man died and five others were injured in a car crash on Monday night, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.The accident involved three vehicles and took place on road 79 near the city of Nazareth. Paramedics on the scene provided CPR and evacuated the injured to the Rambam Health Care Campus. Among those injured is a 60-year-old in severe condition, a 75-year-old moderately injured and three others in light condition.