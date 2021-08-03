1 killed, 10 injured as car crashes pile up on Israel's highways

A 36-year-old biker was killed in an accident at Hatsav Industrial Zone near Rosh Ha’ayin on Monday and 10 were injured in a car crash on Highway 4, according to Israeli media.

The Highway 4 accident in which a number of cars and a truck were involved, occurred on Morasha Interchange near Ramat Hasharon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived on the scene, evacuating five to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva in light condition.

Five others were treated by MDA paramedics but were not evacuated to a hospital.

In Rosh Ha'ayin, MDA paramedics attempted to treat the biker on the scene but eventually had to declare his death.