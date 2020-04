An 11-year-old girl who is sick with coronavirus had experienced a deterioration of health and is currently intubated under sedation, Baruch Padeh Medical Center reported on Sunday.



The girl is being moved to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa. She was hospitalized at the coronavirus patients wing of the Baruch Padeh Medical Center on Friday and her health began to decline on Saturday night, doctors suspect she is suffering from Pericarditis.

