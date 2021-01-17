11-year-old Palestinian injured by rock-throwing Jewish settlers - report

Around 20 settlers from the settlement of Yitzhar reportedly went down to the nearby Palestinian village of Madama on Sunday afternoon to throw rocks at the houses, injuring an 11-year-old Palestinian girl, Channel 13 News reported.
According to Palestinian reports, the girl was evacuated in moderate condition to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus.
תקרית אלימה אחר הצהריים בשטחים: כ20 מתנחלים ירדו מההתנחלות יצהר לכפר הפלסטיני מדאמא, זרקו אבנים בקו בתים ראשון של מדאמא ובעקבות כך נפצעה ילדה פלס׳ בת 11. הפלסטינים מדווחים שהילדה פונתה במצב בינוני לבית חולים רפידיא בשכם. pic.twitter.com/0YPLJjUwJI— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) January 17, 2021