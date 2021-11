A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by IDF troops during clashes in a village east of Nablus, the Palestinian Shehab News Agency reported Friday late afternoon.

The boy is from the Askar refugee camp, according to Palestinian media.

Six other Palestinians were treated at the scene of the clashes in the village of Beit Dajan after inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli troops, the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said, according to Reuters