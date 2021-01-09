19-year old dies after massive brawl in Drijat in the south

Police arrested a 25-year old resident of the town for his involvement.

A 19-year old Arab youth died as a result of an injury sustained during a massive brawl in Drijat, in the northern Negev, on Friday night, Haaretz reported on Saturday.Police arrested a 25-year old resident of the town for his involvement.

The massive brawl included shots being exchanged and stones thrown, the victim was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

Culturally speaking, residents of Drijat are Palestinians from Mount Hebron who moved to the northern Negev a century ago. The only Arab non-Bedouin town in that part of the country.