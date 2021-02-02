22 Palestinians, 5 Israelis arrested for illegal arms trade

The arrests were made after a six-month long investigation conducted through an undercover agent who managed to purchase weapons and ammunition on dozens of occasions through the suspects, including five M16s, two Carlo guns, three handguns, a MAG, an Uzi and ammunition worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

During the arrests, the police found a Glock and hundreds of thousands of shekels in the suspects' homes.

Additional arrests are expected.

"Crime in Arab society, and in particular violent offenses, protection rackets and weapons, are the main targets of the Israel Police for the coming years," said Public Security Minister Amir Ohana. "This war will require the use of original and bold thinking, special means and technological capabilities, courage, patience and determination. All of these were reflected in the operation that is reaching its peak today."

"The goal is clear: to act with intensity and frequency, with surprise, determination, daring and iron fists to subdue and overwhelm the criminal organizations, and provide the population with life and quality of life," added Ohana. "The citizens of Israel see that the Israeli police are stepping up their activities, determination and aggression against gangs and criminals in Arab society who are making the lives of the Arab population, most of whom are law-abiding, bitter. Treating the root of crime in Arab society - will not be easy or short. But it will be treated."

Some 22 Palestinians and five Israelis were arrested on Monday night in a widescale operation by the IDF, Border Police and Israel Police as part of efforts to combat the illegal arms trade from the West Bank into Israel.