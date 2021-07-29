The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
50, mostly children, hospitalized from toxic fumes inhaled at pool party

35 were taken to the Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya and 16 were taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, all in light conditions with nausea and eye burns.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 19:51
The Palm Pool at Ein Fesh’ha (photo credit: ARNOLD SLYPER)
The Palm Pool at Ein Fesh’ha
(photo credit: ARNOLD SLYPER)
Around 50 Israelis, mostly children, got ill from inhaling toxic fumes while at a swimming pool party in Kfar Havradim on Thursday, according to Israeli media.
The incident was an apparent gas leak from a tank used for pool water purification.
"The patients inhaled a poisonous gas and they are being treated using inhalation," said Dr. Tzvi Sheleg of Western Galilee Hospital. "On recommendation of the poisonings center, they will be hospitalized for supervision purposes," added Dr. Sheleg.
According to Kfar Havradim residents, a fog of suffocating gas was felt throughout the town for several hours. 
Israel Police have opened an investigation on the matter and have detained the truck driver responsible for filling the gas tank used at the pool, on suspicion he mixed between two toxic substances and caused the leak.
This is a developing story.


