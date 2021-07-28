The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli model mistreated by police when filing on sexual abuse

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev apologizes to Israeli model Gal Gvaram after she was sent home when trying to file a sexual harassment complaint against modeling agent Shai Avital.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 28, 2021 10:00
Israeli protesters chant slogans as they march in the SlutWalk in central Jerusalem, on June 18, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli protesters chant slogans as they march in the SlutWalk in central Jerusalem, on June 18, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
"Everyone said that if you can testify then go and testify."
In a heartfelt video shared to Instagram, Israeli model Gal Gvaram recounted her experience of police mistreatment and indifference during the filing of a sexual harassment complaint against modeling agent Shai Avital on Tuesday night at the Tel Aviv-Jaffa police district headquarters.
 
"Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, you called us all to testify, and that is not an easy thing to do. Israel Police officers, where are you? You were supposed to protect us."
According to her video, the model and Big Brother contestant arrived at the Tel Aviv-Jaffa district headquarters on Tuesday night in order to file a sexual harassment complaint against Avital, the latest in a string of allegations brought forward against the veteran modeling agent over the last week.
In her video, Gvaram said that when she informed the officer that she wished to file the complaint regarding an incident that happened two years ago she was asked "the question of all questions," of why she had waited so long.
"I answered him: because I was scared then and I am not scared anymore. And he went silent," Gvaram recounted. 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


 
Following this, she was informed that it would take two to three hours before a police officer could see her to take her complaint, and that she would be better off filing a report from her computer. 
"I am sorry that I did not [come forward] sooner. But you, the police, where are you? Where is your district commander? I arrived to file a complaint and you sent me home, to send a photo from my computer. Where is the approach towards someone who has experienced something? Israeli police, you should be ashamed of yourselves," she recounted through tears.
Following the incident, both Israel Police and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev have apologized to Gvaram.
"We regret the difficult feeling caused by the manner in which the entrance to the police station was handled, and we will continue to conduct the investigation with the required sensitivity, with a specialized group of investigators that have been authorized and trained for this," Tel Aviv District Commander, Superintendent Amichai Eshed said in a statement.
"The incident that took place last night when Gal Gvaram's complaint was denied was bad, and did not need to happen...I apologize to you Gal, and together with the police I will find the weaknesses and fix them," said Bar Lev, reiterating the need for an advisor on violence against women, a position which he has promised to fill.


