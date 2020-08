As of Tuesday, 252 IDF servicemembers and civilian contractors were diagnosed with coroanvirus and experiencing light symptoms, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The military also stated that 3,249 servicemembers are currently in home isolation.

