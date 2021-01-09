29-year-old man badly injured during a fight in Sakhnin

A 29-year-old man was badly injured during a fight that took place in the lower Galilee city of Sakhnin, Army Radio reported on Saturday. Police arrived on the scene, located the knife he was stabbed with, and arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly committing the act, police reported.The report arrives on the heels of other incidents of violence among Israeli-Arabs to have taken place over the weekend. A 19-year old Palestinian youth died after being attacked during a massive brawl in Drijat in the south of the country.In addition a police officer was shot when she and other officers were in the northern town of Tuba-Zangariyye.