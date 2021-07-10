3-year-old girl dies after being locked in a car

A three-year-old toddler was found unconscious after being locked in a vehicle in the southern town of Maagalim on Saturday, and was evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Hebrew media reported.The girl reportedly got in the car without the supervision of her parents, who shortly after noticed that she had disappeared.The toddler's family turned to a police car that happened to be on its way for help, and the police opened an investigation to look for the missing child.An MDA paramedic who was on the scene said that "when we arrived, we saw an unconscious three-year-old girl outside the car, with a high body temperature, without a pulse and without breath."Paramedics later confirmed the death of the girl.