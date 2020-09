Police officers made their way to the scene after receiving several complaints of noise and screaming from the house. They located the woman, as she was laying on the floor with severe injuries.

The initial estimate is that the woman was attacked by a knife and a blunt object.

The woman's husband, a 45-year-old, who is suspected of carrying out the horrific attack, was taken in for questioning.

The woman was evacuated by a helicopter to a hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was found in critical condition in her home at Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, according to Israeli media.