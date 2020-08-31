The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
33-year-old arrested for sexual harassment of a minor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2020 16:09
Chaim Amar was arrested Tuesday after police caught him with a minor and drugs in his home, N12 reported. Amar, who is 33, is suspected of sexually harassing and providing the girl with drugs.
The investigation indicates that Amar makes contact with minors online, inviting them to his home where he gives them drugs and, in some cases, sexually harasses them. The police have published Amar’s photo in an attempt to locate more victims.
