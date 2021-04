The decision was made after Knesset Legal Advisor Sagit Afek told Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin that the rights of MKs could be restricted due to their failure to pledge loyalty, although their pay could not be affected as long as they pledged allegiance in the next session at the Knesset plenum. While their pay will not be directly affected, the wages meant for their advisors will be cut until they pledge loyalty.

The MKs are expected pledge their loyalty in the coming days.

Some four MKs from the Joint List were informed by the Knesset accountant on Thursday night that they would be denied of some of their rights after they refused to pledge their loyalty according to the law, according to KAN news.