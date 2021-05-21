A 42-year-old man was shot dead in his car in the city of Umm al-Fahm on Friday.According to an Israel Police statement, the resident of the Israeli Arab city was shot inside his car and medical officials declared his death at the scene of the incident.Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to locate the suspect, and forensic investigators are working at the scene of the shooting to collect evidence.This incident comes two days after 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmid Qiyan was killed in a similar manner by undercover police.