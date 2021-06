A 60-year-old man was found lying on Shimon Hatzadik street in Jerusalem with a head injury on Wednesday night, MDA reported.Paramedics who arrived at the scene are providing him with medical care.MDA paramedic Moshe Tobulsky said " "When we arrived, we saw the train and next to it lay a 60-year-old man, vaguely conscious, he suffered a severe head injury, we gave him life-saving treatment and we evacuated him to the hospital as his condition was serious yet stable."