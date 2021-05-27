The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

A-G: UTJ party MK leader Litzman to be prosecuted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 18:24
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit decided on Thursday that UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman will stand trial under suspicion for tampering with court proceedings. 
The decision will be determined by a court hearing.
Netanyahu meets with JFNA delegation that came to stand with Israel
Gantz recommends Kohavi for fourth year as IDF chief of staff
Sole survivor of Italy crash wakes up, speaks with family
UN appeals for $95 mln to help Palestinians
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 05:03 PM
G7 condemns Belarus's unprecedented actions to arrest journalist
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 04:21 PM
Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss regional challenges in phone call
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 02:47 PM
Email bomb threat sent after blogger's plane was diverted over Belarus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 02:42 PM
Woman found dead in Eilat, brother and ex arrested
Police investigating allegations of rape, indecent acts within family
Naked man attacks woman in Tel Aviv
Russian court fines Twitter 7 mln roubles for failing to delete content
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 01:13 PM
France's Macron asks Rwanda for forgiveness over genocide
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 12:44 PM
Yesh Atid to meet New Hope, Blue and White teams Thursday
UN rights chief Bachelet says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 11:56 AM
70-year-old Jerusalem man arrested for indecent act on minor
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by