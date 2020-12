ADIO announced in September it would open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv following the UAE-Israel agreement signed the same month to establish formal ties.

State-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will open its office in Israel within weeks, its director general said on Monday.Asked about the new office, Tariq bin Hendi told a UAE-Israel conference in Dubai: "It's very exciting for us because we will have that office open in the next few weeks."